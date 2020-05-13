NCAE Plans On Making School Re-Entry Task Force To Help Navigate Changes

CHARLOTTE, NC. — Justin Parmenter is a 7th grade language arts teacher at Waddell Language Academy. He says transiting to remote learning has been a challenge.

“It’s been a steep learning curve. Some things have gotten easier, some things have gotten more difficult quite frankly. As time has gone on,” says Parmenter.

Like keeping students engaged, Parmenter says.

“It’s one thing when you have a classroom full of students right in front of you and you can use all those teacher tricks to keep people paying attention and engaged. But those aren’t circumstances.”

The language arts teacher says there are concerns as to how teachers will manage expectations of the next school year. Also, how coronavirus will impact teaching jobs in the future.

“Obviously we’re entering a time of great economic uncertainty. We know it’s going to be bad, I don’t think we really know how bad it’s going to be right now. So it’s going to take some time I think for the dust to settle in terms of what does this mean for the education landscape in the long term.”

North Carolina Association of Educators President Mark Jewell says the organization plans to develop a task force to help teachers and students safely move forward.

“Definitely we are not going to see 1000 kids in a building or 30 kids in a classroom. So how we left our building is not how we’ll go back to them,” says Jewell.

Jewell says Governor Roy Cooper has an education and nutrition task force that is coming forward with recommendations for them.

“We want to make sure that first and foremost we are following the safety and health precaution guidelines. That we are listening to the best medical experts and following the science.”