The Snark: A Drag Queen’s Epiphany, Bad Fiancé Dance Moves, Drunken Plots, Biden Zooming , Dirty Money, and Trips to the Grocery Store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

We check in on RuPaul’s Drag Race and find that Heidi’s “hepiphany” missed its mark.

Heading over to the quarantined couples on 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined Akini makes a zoom call and does her best to teach Benjamin how to dance. And Nicole learns that she may have a long lost relative.

Standing with our reality TV Wednesday, on Married to Medicine: Los Angeles Jazmine and Shanique form a tequila fueled plot that makes no sense.

So just what is presidential candidate Joe Biden doing during the pandemic?

If you are concerned that cash money may cause the spread of the coronavirus then Derek can take care of that germ laden money for you.

And when you go to the grocery store, make sure to follow the arrows….and don’t dawdle over the melons!

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.