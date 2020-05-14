Brothers Heating, Cooling and Plumbing Announces ARS Cares Healthcare Heroes Initiative

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brothers Heating, Cooling and Plumbing, a part of the ARS/Rescue Rooter Network, is proud to participate in the ARS Cares Healthcare Heroes Initiative, a nationwide program recognizing the inspiring Healthcare Professionals keeping our communities safe during the current global pandemic. The Healthcare Heroes initiative strives to award 70 deserving recipients across 24 states a free HVAC system or water heater. This special program is an extension of ARS Cares, which provides a new system to deserving homeowners in our community suffering without heat, A/C, or water heaters.
- Nominations accepted Wednesday, May 13, 2020, through Friday, May 29, 2020.
- To nominate a Healthcare Hero in need, please visit ars.com/ars-cares.
- Recipients announced, and installations completed the week of June 8th
Every day thousands of healthcare workers are confronting COVID-19, putting others first and making tremendous personal sacrifices,” said Luis Orbegoso, President and COO of ARS. Our brave healthcare workers deserve to have their homes be an environment in which they can recharge. The Healthcare Heroes Program will help to ensure those most deserving of appreciation are receiving a new HVAC system or water heater to make them as comfortable as possible during this stressful time.