Brothers Heating, Cooling and Plumbing Announces ARS Cares Healthcare Heroes Initiative

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brothers Heating, Cooling and Plumbing, a part of the ARS/Rescue Rooter Network, is proud to participate in the ARS Cares Healthcare Heroes Initiative, a nationwide program recognizing the inspiring Healthcare Professionals keeping our communities safe during the current global pandemic. The Healthcare Heroes initiative strives to award 70 deserving recipients across 24 states a free HVAC system or water heater. This special program is an extension of ARS Cares, which provides a new system to deserving homeowners in our community suffering without heat, A/C, or water heaters.

Nominations accepted Wednesday, May 13, 2020, through Friday, May 29, 2020.

To nominate a Healthcare Hero in need, please visit ars.com/ars-cares.

Recipients announced, and installations completed the week of June 8th