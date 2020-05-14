Charlotte Knights-Themed Masks Available For Purchase With 100% Proceeds Going To ‘Knights Care 4 CLT’ Fund

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — On April 15, the Charlotte Knights and Charlotte Knights Charities announced the formation of “Knights Care 4 CLT”, an effort to assist those affected by COVID-19.

Today, the team is pleased to announce that Knights-themed masks are now available for purchase with 100% of the proceeds going to the “Knights Care 4 CLT” fund.

The masks are $10 each or 4 for $30 and come in four colors. For more information, or to purchase online in the Charlotte Knights Team Store, please follow this link below: https://knights.milbstore.com/collections/new-arrivals/products/face-mask.

For more details on the “Knights Care 4 CLT” fund, please visit this link: https://www.milb.com/charlotte-knights/news/knights-care-4-clt-effort-launched-to-assist-those-affected-by-covid-19.