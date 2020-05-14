Panthers Sign First-Round Pick Derrick Brown

1/2

2/2 In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Derrick Brown, wearing cap, watches during the NFL football draft Thursday, April 23, 2020, as people with him applaud his selection by the Carolina Panthers. (NFL via AP)



CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have signed Derrick Brown, the seventh overall pick in the NFL draft, to a four-year contract.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound defensive tackle was a standout at Auburn, earning consensus All-America honors last season and finishing his college career with 170 tackles, 13 sacks and 33 1/2 tackles for loss. He’s expected to start right away for the Panthers under first-year coach Matt Rhule.

Brown is Carolina’s first pick to sign.

Brown said on Twitter that he’s thankful for this opportunity and “it’s just the beginning of a marathon.”