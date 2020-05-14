Pleasant Temps and Sunshine Return

A new weather pattern is taking hold of the Carolinas. Waking up to mild temps in the 50s across the region. Highs today will reach the upper 70s to low 80s – seasonable. Isolated shower or storm for the mountains possible, but the rest of the region will remain dry. This weekend will bring on even more heat as highs reach the upper 80s. Rain and storm chances return area-wide by early next week as a series of disturbances keep the clouds in place and rain chances elevated.

Today: Pleasant. High: 78 Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: M. Clear. Low: 59 Wind: S 5-8 mph

Fri: Warmer. High: 81 Wind: SW 3-7 mph

Fri PM: P. Cloudy. Low: 60 Wind: S 3-5 mph