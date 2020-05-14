Silver Alert Issued For 64-Year-Old Gaston County Man

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for missing 64-year-old Jimmy Lonzo Hannon. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, officials say.

Gaston County Police say Hannon was last seen on Davis Park Road in Gastonia.

He is described as a white male, 5 feet 5 inch tall, 220 pounds, with collar-length gray hair and brown eyes. Hannon was last seen wearing pajamas.

No information has been given as to whether or not Hannon may be driving but if so he may be in a silver Kia Sedona.

Anyone with information about Jimmy Lonzo Hannon should call Gaston County Police Department 704-866-3320.