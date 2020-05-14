The Snark: The Boob Dance, Zuckerberg’s BD, Snoozing at CBS, Kicking Covid Butt, TikTok & Driving, and No Yard Sales This Summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

A Botched! Norwegian “singer” who is making a “music” video is concerned about her nose…doubt anybody is looking at her nose…or listening to her sing.

Happy Birthday to Mark Zuckerberg! There is an upside for him during the pandemic.

Derek always likes to check out the competition…or lack of it…this morning we look in on CBS This Morning.

Congrats to a 113 year old Spanish lady who kicked some coronavirus butt…now she is ready for bigger things.

As if teens,texting, and driving made a bad mix…now they are adding TikTok videos to the mix.

Thanks to a recent study we now know why Starbucks coffee is so expensive.

Due to coronavirus, yard sales may be banned this year…now divorces are going to be even more contentious.

