Music For Meals: Brit Drozda Performs “Waiting On A Sunny Day”

Brit Drozda is a dynamic Folk-Rock, singer-songwriter and recording artist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Watch as she performs a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Waiting On A Sunny Day” for Music For Meals.

Influenced by singer-songwriters like Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, Patty Griffin, and Norah Jones, Brit brings a soulful voice and poetic lyrics to her listeners. Brit’s latest album “Make Something Beautiful” is available on Spotify and iTunes and she plans to release several singles in the coming months.

Music For Meals is a virtual at-home concert to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Our goal is to raise money for Second Harvest so they can deliver food boxes to those hit hardest by COVID-19 and the Stay At Home orders.

