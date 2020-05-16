Music For Meals: Dae Lee Performs “Imagine”

Dae Lee is a GRAMMY Nominated producer and artist who is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. He performs “Imagine” which is an original song for Music For Meals.

Dae-Lee was introduced to the music industry in high school – in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia – where his style was influenced by music legends Timabaland, Pharrell and Missy Elliott. As a result, Dae-Lee’s music is at its core hip-hop merged with various styles of music in a way that is intended to elevate listeners; to show a true picture of our God-intended purpose and value, and to start a dialogue on how to encourage those around us to live as their best, authentic selves.

Music For Meals is a virtual at-home concert to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Our goal is to raise money for Second Harvest so they can deliver food boxes to those hit hardest by COVID-19 and the Stay At Home orders.

