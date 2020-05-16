Music For Meals: DECARLO Performs “Peace Of Mind”

Tommy DeCarlos is the current lead singer for the internationally known band BOSTON. He also sings for a band that plays gigs throughout North Carolina and regionally named DECARLO. DeCarlos and his band, DECARLO, perform a cover of BOSTON’s song “Peace Of Mind” for Music For Meals.

DeCarlo was an everyday dad with a job at Home Depot when he became the lead singer for BOSTON after the original lead singer unexpectedly passed away. DeCarlo got his big break after posting a tribute song to the late Brad Delp on his daughter’s Myspace page. DeCarlo resides in Charlotte, North Carolina with his family.

Music For Meals is a virtual at-home concert to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Our goal is to raise money for Second Harvest so they can deliver food boxes to those hit hardest by COVID-19 and the Stay At Home orders.

Click HERE for more details about Music For Meals.