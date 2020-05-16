Music For Meals: Emily Sage Performs “By Your Side”

Emily Sage: is a Charlotte-based, Independent Singer/Songwriter with strong leanings in jazz and soul. She performs a cover of the Sade song “By Your Side” for Music For Meals.

Her romantic and lullaby-like songwriting style is largely influenced by her time spent growing up in Portugal. Sage moved to Nashville, TN in 2012 to study Songwriting and Music Business at Belmont University. Looking for a space to build her career and develop her vision post-graduation, Emily Sage moved to Charlotte, NC. In the summer of 2018 she started an intimate concert series called CLT Loft Sessions so that she could curate the full experience of her live performances. She invited local independent artists to perform their own sets at those concerts as well. After the first Loft Session, every event since has sold out and her name as well as Loft Sessions is gaining recognition in Charlotte and surrounding cities.

Music For Meals is a virtual at-home concert to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Our goal is to raise money for Second Harvest so they can deliver food boxes to those hit hardest by COVID-19 and the Stay At Home orders.

