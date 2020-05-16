Music For Meals: Jason Jet Performs “Crazy”

Jason Jet is an indie-soul musician originally from Iceland but now a resident of Charlotte, North Carolina. Watch as he performs a cover of Gnarls Barkley’s song “Crazy” for Music For Meals.

Blessed with a brilliant tenor voice, astounding production prowess and gripping lyricism, this sensuous singer/songwriter has an almost trancelike effect on anyone who listens, according to JSW Media Group.

Music For Meals is a virtual at-home concert to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Our goal is to raise money for Second Harvest so they can deliver food boxes to those hit hardest by COVID-19 and the Stay At Home orders.

Click HERE for more details about Music For Meals.