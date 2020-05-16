Music For Meals: Quinton Gibson Performs “The Star-Spangled Banner”

Quinton Gibson is the lead guitarist for Platinum selling Country artist Darius Rucker. He performs a cover of the “The Star-Spangled Banner” for Music For Meals.

Gibson has toured the globe over the past 10 years, performing such chart toppers as “Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It”, “Comeback Song”, “Wagon Wheel” – even becoming revered in Country Music circles for his guitar solo on the Prince classic “Purple Rain.” Gibson has also performed on such nationally televised shows as the “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, “Good Morning America,” “Today Show,” “CBS This Morning,” “Fox And Friends,” “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “The CMA Awards,” “ACM Awards,” “The View,“ and many others.

Music For Meals is a virtual at-home concert to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Our goal is to raise money for Second Harvest so they can deliver food boxes to those hit hardest by COVID-19 and the Stay At Home orders.

Click HERE for more details about Music For Meals.