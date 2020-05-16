Music For Meals: Sam Tayloe Of Time Sawyer Performs “Steamroller Blues”

Sam Tayloe is a musician in the band Time Sawyer. He performs a cover of James Taylor’s “Steamroller Blues” for Music For Meals.

Time Sawyer blends a grassroots feel with heart-felt lyrics to put on an entertaining show. From introspective ballads to high-energy crowd-pleasers, Time Sawyer’s songs land in that rootsy sweet spot where folk, alt-country, and rock gather for a good time.

Music For Meals is a virtual at-home concert to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Our goal is to raise money for Second Harvest so they can deliver food boxes to those hit hardest by COVID-19 and the Stay At Home orders.

