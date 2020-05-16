Reported Suicide Attempt Leads To Homicide Investigation After Man Found Stabbed To Death In Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives are investigating a homicide after officers found a 54-year-old man stabbed to death inside a northwest Charlotte residence Friday night.

According to the CMPD, at about 9:38 p.m., officers responded to reports of a suicide at a residence on Viceregal Court off Mt. Holly Huntersville Road.

Arriving officers found 54-year-old Paul Balshem dead inside the residence. Police determined Balshem had not committed suicide, but was stabbed multiple times during an assault.

The CMPD has not released any suspect information.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Tisdale is the lead detective assigned to the case. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.