Heavy Rain and Storms Bring Flooding Threat to the Region this Week

All eyes on our first named storm of the season as it hangs off the Carolina coast today. Tropical storm Arthur will not make landfall, however, it will bring 1-3″ of rain and strong gusts to the coast. The BIGGER story for us will be a low-pressure system that will stall and bring heavy rain to the area through the middle of the week. Rain and storms begin this afternoon with a low risk of severe weather – namely damaging wind and flooding rain. As this system stalls, heavy rain could produce flooding with 3-5″ of rain likely through Thursday and locally higher amounts of 6″+ possible. Cooler after the upper 70s today with highs only reaching the 60s by Wednesday. Heat returns for this weekend with highs back in the upper 80s.

Today: PM Storms. High: 79 Wind: NE 3-5 mph

Tonight: Showers/Storms. Low: 65 Wind: S 5-8 mph

Tue: More Rain. High: 72 Wind: SE 5-7 mph

Tue PM: Showers. Low: 56 Wind: NE 6-10 mph