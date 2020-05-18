Mooresville Pizzeria Gave Away Over 2,000 Pizzas To Local Heroes

1/11 Photos are courtesy of Monica Galloway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A local Mooresville pizzeria held an ‘Appreciation Day’ on May 15 for local heroes and gave away over 2,000 pizza.

Alino Pizzeria in Mooresville held a Heroes Appreciation Day and gave away free margherita or sorrento pizza to healthcare workers, grocery store workers, first responders, teachers and airline workers.

The eatery ended up giving away a total of 2,183 pizzas.

“We’re doing this to say thank you. Thank you for everything you’re giving to our community,”owner Michal Bay said.

Bay said he is a native of Turkey and moved to the United States nearly 20 years ago now he wants to give back to the country that welcomed him.

On two previous Appreciation Days during COVID-19, Alino gave away more than 4,700 pizzas, for a running total of nearly 7,000 donated pizzas to healthcare workers and other heroes.