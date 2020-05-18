Watch Drive-In Movies At Charlotte Motor Speedway To Help Raise Money For Charlotte Rescue Mission

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Charlotte Rescue Mission is holding two drive-in movie nights at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the community to enjoy while social distancing. Proceeds from these fundraising events will support the programs at Charlotte Rescue Mission.

“If you’re like me, you want to get out with others while still honoring the rules of social distancing,” shares Tony Marciano, President/CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission. “We are excited to share that we’ve planned a safe, family friendly way to come together during this time.”

The staff at Charlotte Rescue Mission and Charlotte Motor Speedway will be practicing all health and safety guidelines that are being recommended at the time of the event. Interaction between staff and guests will be limited as much as possible.

The movie, “Despicable Me” will be shown on June 6th, while “Soul Surfer” will be shown on June 7th. Registration is $100 per vehicle. Of the $100 per vehicle registration price, $70 is a tax deductible donation to Charlotte Rescue Mission. Any additional donation to Charlotte Rescue Mission is 100% tax deductible.