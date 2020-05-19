Charlotte Company Expanding, Hiring 250 Sales Reps Immediately

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you’ve been laid off from the service, hospitality or tourism industries because of the coronavirus crisis, there is a company that wants to hire you. TRANZACT is hiring 250 sales reps immediately in Charlotte for their main office in University City, and their new location in south Charlotte that will open in July. The senior sales director for the healthcare company talked with WCCB Tuesday about starting a new job during the pandemic.

Michael Fulkerson says, “As an organization, we figured it out, how to make it work from a work from home stand point and we’re doing our trainings virtually, and our on-boarding virtually, and getting agents onto the phones, starting to make sales sooner rather than later.”

TRANZACT says it’ll pay for necessary training, certification and education a new sales rep may need. The average salary is about $65,000 but Fulkerson tells us the earning potential is up to six figures.