Chester County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Man Wanted For Attempted Murder

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 28-year-old man wanted for an attempted murder.

According to officials, Vangereil Dretreckes Miller has an arrest warrant for Attempted Murder regarding an incident that took place in Chester County on May 13, 2020.

Miller’s last known address is 525 Second Street in Chester, SC. He could possibly be in the Great Falls area of Chester or in Rock Hill, S.C.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Miller is entered into National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as W160948859.

If you have any information regarding the above listed subject, please contact the Chester County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at (803) 581-5131