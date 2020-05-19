CMPD: East Charlotte Homicide Investigation Underway After Shooting Death Of 15-Year-Old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Homicide Unit detectives are conducting an investigation after a 15-year-old boy died Monday after a shooting in east Charlotte.

According to CMPD, officers responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call around 5 p.m. to Briarhill Drive. Upon arrival, officers located the juvenile victim inside a vehicle located off the roadway.

After an initial investigation police revealed that the shooting happened nearby in the parking lot of the apartment complex. The victim had been shot and was transported by MEDIC to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.