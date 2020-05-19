Woman Dies In Single Vehicle Wreck In Northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives are conducting an investigation into a fatal vehicle crash that happened Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.

Officers responded to reports of a single motor vehicle crash near the intersection of Caldwell Ridge Parkway and Lees Crossing Drive around 4:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 2007 Honda Odyssey which had run off the roadway and into a wooded area.

The single occupant of the car, who has been identified as 78-year-old Elise Louise Dorsey, sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to the hospital by MEDIC where she was later pronounced dead.

After an initial investigation it was determined Dorsey was initially traveling on Lees Crossing Drive heading southeast towards Caldwell Ridge Parkway, which is a T-intersection, police say. The Honda failed to stop at the stop sign and continued traveling straight ahead, running off the road into the wooded area along Caldwell Ridge Parkway. The Honda then struck several trees before coming to a rest.

Police say no other vehicles were involved in the collision. Excessive speed is believed to be a contributing factor in this collision. Impairment is not suspected.

The investigation into this collision is active and ongoing.

Any person who witnessed this crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Oberer at 704-432-2169. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.