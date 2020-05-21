Local Nurse Is Helping The Homeless

“ ​It broke my heart. it made me want to do more ​,​ “ ​ Loveless said.

Loveless and her family went back and passed out toiletries and water bottles. Loveless and her family have an idea of what else they can do to help out this summer.

“​W​e were thinking about the 4th ​O​f ​J​uly​, setting up a grill and barbecuing some hot dogs and hamburgers and just spending time with them​,” Loveless said.