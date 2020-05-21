Mecklenburg County Announces Closures For Memorial Day

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County offices and services will be closed on Monday, May 25 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

This includes all units of the Department of Social Services, the Tax Office, Elections Office, the Register of Deeds Office, and the Land Use and Environmental Services Agency offices.

In addition, the following offices will be closed on Monday, May 25:

The Department of Social Services The hotlines operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week to receive reports of suspected abuse or neglect. To report abuse of seniors or the disabled, call 704-336-CARE (2273). To report abuse, neglect or human trafficking of children, call 980-31-HELPS (43577).

The Health Department

The Main Library and all library branches

Solid Waste administrative offices and all Solid Waste facilities will be closed both Saturday, May 23 and Monday, May 25. All full service centers will open on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:30 a.m.

Park and Recreation administrative offices Recreation and Senior Centers McDowell Nature Center, Reedy Creek Nature Center and Latta Nature Center Parks, nature preserves and greenways will remain open

The Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center Ray’s Splash Planet City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services will provide collection services on Monday, May 25.

CharMeck 311 Services will return to COVID-19 operating hours on Tuesday, May 26. Outside regular business hours, CharMeck 311 callers can report water, sewer, storm water and animal issues via an automated service that dispatches assistance. Residents can also submit service requests online 24 hours a day or access dozens of city services by downloading the CLT+ mobile app. Please call 911 for any emergencies.



The County services have been operating at a limited capacity since March 18 due to COVID-19.