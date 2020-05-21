NCDHHS Announces First Reported Case Of MIS-C In North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting its first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19.

While children generally experience mild symptoms with COVID-19, recently a possible link has been found between COVID-19 and a serious inflammatory disease in some children and teenagers who have current or recent infections. The first reports of this syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April. Cases in the United States were first reported in New York City in early May.

NCDHHS has requested reporting of suspected cases of MIS-C from all health care providers. The Department is also monitoring for possible cases using existing surveillance systems and will include this in the weekly surveillance report going forward. To protect the family’s privacy, the patient’s age and other specific information about the case will not be released.

MIS-C is a very rare condition, but as COVID-19 cases increase, additional reports of MIS-C could follow. Because children with this syndrome may become seriously ill, it is important that parents and caregivers know the signs and symptoms their children may have so they can get help right away.

Most children with MIS-C have fever (temperature of 100.4 degrees F or 38.0 degrees C or greater) lasting several days, along with other symptoms. Other common symptoms include:

Irritability or decreased activity

Abdominal pain without another explanation

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Rash

Conjunctivitis (red or pink eyes)

Poor feeding

Red, cracked lips or red, bumpy tongue that looks like a strawberry

Swollen hands and feet, which might also be red

Call your child’s doctor immediately if your child has a persistent fever plus any of the above symptoms. The doctor will ask about your child’s symptoms and use that information to recommend next steps. If your child is severely ill, go to the nearest emergency room or call 911 immediately.

MIS-C is not contagious, but children with these symptoms could have COVID-19 or another infection that may be contagious. Parents and caregivers should take precautions to prevent spread, and health care providers will use infection control precautions when treating your child.

Information about MIS-C cases in North Carolina will be updated each week in the surveillance summary on the NCDHHS COVID-19 website and data will be shared with the CDC to help track MIS-C nationally. Additional information will be shared as more is learned about this condition.

All adults and children should take steps to protect themselves from COVID-19. Adults and children over the age of two who can reliably wear a face covering should wear one whenever they are in public. Even when wearing a face covering, try to cough or sneeze into your elbow and practice not touching your face.

Everyone can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by practicing the 3 Ws: Wear. Wait. Wash. Wear a cloth face covering, wait at least six feet apart to maintain social distancing and wash hands regularly or use hand sanitizer.

For more information on MIS-C related to COVID-19, visit the CDC website at https://emergency.cdc.gov/han/2020/han00432.asp.