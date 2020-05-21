Scattered Storms and Rain Keeps Flash Flood Threat Through This Evening

This pesky low-pressure system that has been the trigger for the rain and storms these past few days is finally breaking down. Flash Flood Watch has been extended through this evening – any additional heavy rain could cause problems quickly after so much rainfall over the last few days. The heaviest rain will generally be east of 77 today with another 1/2 to 1″ possible. One final disturbance will dance around the area as this system moves out later in the day Friday before we get full sunshine and a nice dry day on Saturday. A few showers and storms possible on Sunday, with isolated showers and storms early next week. Seasonable highs return with the upper 70s to lower 80s in view.