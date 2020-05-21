Some Gym Owners Say The News Of Phase Two Came As A Big Blow

CHARLOTTE, NC. — Since North Carolina is still seeing an increase in cases of coronavirus, Governor Roy Cooper and health officials decided to keep gyms and fitness studios closed.

Some gym owners say the news came as a big blow.

Brandon Cullen is the co-founder of MADabolic gym in South End. He’s already been working to ensure physical distance and sanitizing guidelines.

“We were able to create a minimum of 8 to 12 feet of distance between every client and piece of machine or equipment. There’s no cross-contamination. We had disinfectant,” says Cullen.

Cullen doesn’t understand why gyms and fitness studios can’t reopen. He says by following CDC guidelines, a gym would be just as safe as a restaurant or grocery store.

“We control all the traffic patterns, we can actually create space. We always have. We can isolate every single piece of equipment and use and treat it.”

Cullen posted a video on Instagram last night. He was calling on other gym owners to start a coalition. He’s already received hundreds of emails.

“We are not looking to make some defiant stance. We are hoping to bring some logic and some light to the scenario. We really believe we can offer a safe product.”

Brit Turner owns Fitatelier on Camden road. She’s been preparing for weeks to reopen, and while she’s disappointed. She says she’s trusting the experts.

“I’m not an epidemiologist, I’m not a virologist. Governor Cooper and his team have these data points that they want to hit before we can safely reopen certain aspects of our economy and certain businesses,” says Turner.

Dr. Mandy Cohen says gyms are high risk because it’s an indoor activity in close proximity with others. Also, there’s concern of spreading the virus with heavy breathing.