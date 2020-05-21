The Manor Theatre Is Closing After 73 Years In Myers Park

1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6











CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Manor Theatre, a beloved twin movie theater known for showing independent and foreign films, is closing after providing entertainment to Charlotteans for 73 years.

The Charlotte Film Society says:

“The Manor Theatre was the home to the Charlotte Film Society for many many years, and it was where we grew and became a stable and solid artistic organization. We are deeply saddened to hear of its loss to the Charlotte film community. As we said when Park Terrace and Ballantyne closed, CFS will do its very best to fill the arthouse/foreign/independent void that is being left by these closures by bringing more films to town for us to share as a film community. We hope you will continue to support us as we try to fill this massive hole being left by the Manor’s closing.”

The theater has been closed since March due to the coronavirus. North Carolina is moving to Phase 2 of reopening on May 22nd at 5pm but movie theaters will still remain closed. Read more about what will be open and what will remain closed during Phase 2.

Officials have not said why they are closing the theater.

Background On Manor Theatre:

Plans were announced in January 1945 for the Manor Theatre to be built at the end of World War II. Construction began in November 1945.

The Manor Theatre opened on April 11, 1947. The average cost of a movie ticket at that time was $0.36. The Manor’s screen was illuminated for the first time with the southern premiere of The Egg & I.

Dolby Stereo Sound was installed in the theater in 1978. The Manor got it’s second screen in 1984 and became the home for the Charlotte Film Society in 1989. The last film ever played was on March 16th, 2020.