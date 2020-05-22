Hot in Hollywood: ESPN Producing Tom Brady Docu-series and Viacom Buys ‘SGN’
CHARLOTTE, NC– After the massive success of The Last Dance, ESPN is going all in on multi-part documentaries. The next star athlete to be in the spotlight is Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The series will highlight Brady’s nine Super Bowl Appearances. Plus, John Krasinski’s popular YouTube show Some Good News is being sold to Viacom.