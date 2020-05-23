Caldwell County Says 61 Of 104 Patients Have Recovered From Coronavirus

CALDWELL, C.O. — Officials say 61 patients in Caldwell County are now counted as recovered from COVID-19.

There have been 104 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Caldwell County. The county has reported two deaths.

To be considered recovered and be eligible to return to work, patients must meet all of the following criteria:

· At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

· At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications

· Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath)

Official are not reporting any new cases in Caldwell County as of 4 p.m. today.