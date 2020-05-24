CMPD Responds To Five Assault With A Deadly Weapon Calls Within Two Hours On Violent Saturday Night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMPD says officers responded to five assault with a deadly weapon calls within two hours Saturday night, which resulted in one person dead and several others injured.

At 8:33 p.m. on Newland Road, a man was shot once in the upper back. Police say he was alert and conscious when transported to Atrium Health’s Carolina’s Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing as detectives are working to determine a motive.

At 8:58 p.m. on Albemarle Road, six people were shot during an exchange of gunfire after a disturbance broke out in a parking lot. Five of the six victims sustained non-life threatening injuries. One of the victim’s is currently in serious, but stable condition.

At 9:02 p.m. on Hovis Road, a man was shot after a disturbance with an acquaintance. The victim was taken to Atrium Health’s Carolina’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The investigation is active and ongoing as detectives are working to locate the suspect.

At 9:57 p.m. on North Tryon Street, an argument between two men resulted in an exchange of gunfire. One of the males had a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The other man stayed at the scene and was interviewed by CMPD officers. This case is still being investigated.

At 10:38 p.m on Glasgow Road, two men who knew each other got into a physical altercation. One of the men took out a knife and stabbed the other in the face. The victim’s injuries are serious but non-life threatening. The suspect was arrested and charged with Assault With a Deadly Weapon.