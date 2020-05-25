Memorial Day Looking Much Different During The Coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, NC. — The town of Cornelius honoring our nation’s servicemen and women at Veteran’s Monument at Rotary Plaza on Monday. Due to the coronavirus crisis, this year’s ceremony was held virtually.

Many Memorial Day events across the state were canceled because of COVID-19. Some beaches and pools opted to stay closed. Ramsey Creek Beach is usually packed for opening day. Monday it was closed.

Dashawn Chaney brought his family to First Ward Park for the holiday.

“We wanted to go to the beach. But we can’t do that now because we don’t wanna take any chances with the coronavirus,” says Chaney.

Breweries, doing the best they can on the holiday. Since the state entered phase two, tables are six feet apart at the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery with other sanitization precautions. Many sitting at the beer garden.

Meanwhile, some say this holiday feels different.

“Everything is a little more understated and less festive. I think this time makes me more contemplative. So I would say it’s a little more serious,” says Dilworth Resident Moses Luski.