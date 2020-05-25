Memorial Day Scattered Showers and Storms

Waking up to some patchy fog and mild temps. High temps won’t be quite as warm today after yesterday’s highs topped out in the lower 90s (the warmest since October!) Highs instead will be a bit more seasonable reaching the upper 70s. A boundary will lift north across the region today bringing on the chance for more scattered showers and storms – mainly north of I-85. Seasonable temps the rest of the week, with isolated rain and storm chances. A cold front late in the week will bring the chance for more rain and storms by late Wednesday into Thursday leading to an unsettled weekend.

Today: Chance Storm. High: 77 Wind: E 5 mph

Tonight: Showers. Low: 65 Wind: E 5-7 mph

Tue: Chance shower. High: 75 Wind: E 3-6 mph

Tue PM: Mild. Low: 65 Wind: E 5 mph