Atrium Health Announces Eased Visitor Restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) – With North Carolina phasing in certain types of business across the state, Atrium Health will begin easing some of its visitation restrictions, while ensuring COVID-Safe standards are in place. Effective Wednesday, May 27, patients who are having surgery or a procedure that requires sedation may designate one person to accompany them at Atrium Health care settings.

Last month, Atrium Health began leading the way forward as the first health system in the region to expand the delivery of care services, including the resumption of many types of surgeries that were suspended during the height of the pandemic period.

“Atrium Health has eased some of the visitor restrictions because we understand how important it is to patients and their physical and mental well-being,” said Dr. Suzanna Fox, deputy chief physician executive for Atrium Health. “We recognize that interacting with friends and family can be helpful to the healing process, and by following all of our safety standards, we can now allow a visitor to accompany a patient who is having a procedure or surgery that requires sedation.”

To ensure the safest environment possible, visitors with symptoms of respiratory illness, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, will not be permitted in patient areas of the hospital.

As part of Atrium Health’s COVID-Safe care standards, all approved visitors will:

Undergo standardized screening, including a temperature check.

Be required to wear a mask that completely covers the mouth and nose at all times while in an Atrium Health facility.

Comply with all guidance related to social distancing and any other signage or direction from facility staff.

Not be allowed to roam the hospital or facility; visitors are expected to remain in the designated areas at all times.

The visitation revisions apply to most patients who are having surgery or a procedure that requires sedation, delivered in an Atrium Health hospital-based or medical practice environment, such as a physician’s office. Visitors will still be restricted to patients in high-risk categories and environments. Healthcare providers will be able to guide patients on their specific visitor policy prior to their surgery or procedure.

All other previously announced restrictions remain in place for hospital inpatient care or standard emergency department services, including care delivered at outpatient, urgent care, or residential care locations. Exceptions are in place allowing one visitor for the birth of a baby and for end-of-life circumstances. A patient’s care team and the attending physician will work with families who have special circumstances, such as a critically ill or injured family member, on a case-by-case basis. Parents or legal guardians may visit their minor children, but no visitors under the age of 13 are currently allowed.

Where visitation is not possible, family and friends are strongly encouraged to utilize other forms of support for their loved ones, such as phone calls or video chats on cell phones or other mobile devices.