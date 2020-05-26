Hot in Hollywood: ‘Genie’ Spin-off Coming to Dinsey+ and Cole & Lili Call it Quits
CHARLOTTE, NC– Will Smith had big shoes to fill when he took on the role of the Genie for Disney’s live-action version of Aladdin. However, it seems Disney was satisfied with his performance. Disney is reportedly preparing to produce a spin-off series around the character for their streaming service, Disney+. Also, after nearly three years together, Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are splitting up.