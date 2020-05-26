The Snark Report: Before the 90 Days, Going to the Movies and Man Marries Cat

CHARLOTTE, NC — On 90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days – Usman decides to ask Lisa to be his wife in person right before the wedding plus, David and Lana get to know each other a little better.

Scientist have made a new discovery.

Watching movies at home vs. theaters.

And a California man ties the knot with his cat!

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.