Union County Public Schools Says 2020-2021 Kindergarten Registration Now Available Online

MONROE, N.C. — Union County Public Schools (UCPS) says online kindergarten registration for the 2020-2021 school year is now available to parents and guardians.

Union County parents of children who will be five years old on or before Aug. 31, 2020 may visit Scribbles to complete the online registration process.

UCPS kindergarten registration officially began on February 3, 2020. In light of the current school closure, UCPS is providing parents with a convenient online registration option to enroll their rising kindergartners for the upcoming school year.

Additional information about documents needed to complete the online kindergarten registration process can be found on the UCPS Kindergarten Registration webpage. This webpage also has a list of resources that include frequently asked questions and the 2020-2021 Kindergarten Registration booklet.

For additional information about kindergarten registration, parents may visit the UCPS Kindergarten Registration webpage or contact the school their child will attend.