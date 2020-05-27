The Snark Report: RHONY Vineyard Visit, Nicky Doll on Pepé Le Pew, MSNBC Mask Shaming, and Tear Gas Flavored Ice Cream
It's not the news...It's the Snark Report with Derek James!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. —
On The Real Housewives of New York City, Dorinda is made at Ramona for bringing up old drama, but more importantly Sonja might be using her clock as a toilet.
On the “Alone Together” virtual reunion episode of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, French queen Nicky Doll has a bone to pick with a certain Looney Tunes character.
MSNBC Reporter Cal Perry attempts to shame Wisconsin residents for not wearing masks.
In weird news, a Hong Kong ice cream parlor is selling tear gas flavored ice cream. It doesn’t even compare to Derek’s mother-in-law’s gravy…
