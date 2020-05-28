Bicyclist Dies After Being Struck By Train In Salisbury, Victim Identified

SALISBURY, N.C. — A bicyclist struck by a train in Salisbury early Wednesday morning has died, Salisbury police say.

Officers responded to the incident between a Norfolk Southern Train and a bicyclist around 12:30 a.m. at the railroad crossing at East Council Street near Depot Street.

According to police, the bicyclist was traveling northwest on Council Street and disregarded the railroad crossing stop arms, entering the intersection of the railroad tracks. The victim died as a result of the collision with Norfolk Southern.

The bicyclist has been identified as 31-year-old Van Daniel Cobble. According to police, he resided in Salisbury but previously lived in Concord.

There is no indication that Norfolk Southern contributed in any way to the collision.

Do you have information about a crime or wanted person? Contact Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.