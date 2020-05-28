Officials: Rock Hill Man Charged With Solicitation Of Minor

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 20-year-old Rock Hill man has been arrested on two charges connected to the solicitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators along with the York County Sheriff’s Office arrested Austin Tyler Tackett on May 26 following an investigation.

Investigators state the suspect solicited a minor for sex and distributed a sexually graphic image to a minor.

According to a news release, Tackett is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment; and one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen, a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.