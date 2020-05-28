Wet, Messy End To Workweek

Lots of moisture still in the area for the next couple of days leading to more opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. Any afternoon/early evening storms that do develop have a small chance of containing gusty winds of 50-60 mph. A cold front passing on Saturday will clear us out bringing several consecutive sunny and dry days.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Friday: Afternoon thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Saturday: Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and DRY!!! High 78F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.