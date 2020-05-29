More Scattered Storms to Start the Weekend

Showers and storms will be tapering off by the end of the weekend with drier weather moving back in by Sunday. Highs today will reach the low 80s with rain and storm chance back in view by late morning. Scattered storms could bring heavy downpours and strong gusty winds. Saturday will bring in similar conditions. A cold front will move through late tomorrow with dry air returning Sunday. Sunny and cooler for Sunday afternoon with highs reaching the upper 70s. Drying out this weekend with highs reaching the upper 70s on Sunday. Sunshine stretching through much of next week with temps heating up back into the upper 80s to lower 90s by late next week.

Today: Scattered storms. High: 82 Wind: S 3-7 mph

Tonight: Chance Storms. Low: 67 Wind: SW 5-8 mph

Sat: Chance Storms. High: SW 5-8 mph

Sun: M. Sunny. High: 84 Wind: SW 5-8 mph