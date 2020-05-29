The Snark Report: Nikki Bella Babysits, Meg & Harry Calls the Cops, & Underwear Thief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

On Total Bellas, Nikki and Artem babysit Birdie while Brie and Daniel are out of town and Birdie gives his aunt the blunt truth.

While covering the violent protests in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd, MSNBC’S Ali Velshi said all was calm as buildings were on fire behind him…

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry contacted the LAPD after drones flew over their California home.

A guy in Brooklyn, Connecticut was arrested… and police found stolen ladies underwear.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.