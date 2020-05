1/3 Braxton Winston

2/3 Floyd Protest CLT

3/3 Floyd Protest CLT 2





CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council member Braxton Winston was one of several people arrested during the protest of the death of George Floyd on Beatties Ford Road Friday night.

I am home safe. Thank you all for your support. There are a lot of people that are still in the process. There is a lot of work to do. — Braxton Winston (@BraxtonWinston) May 30, 2020

Winston was arrested and charged with Failure to Disperse on Order. The CMPD says several people were also arrested for damaging property.