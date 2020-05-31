Congresswoman Alma Adams Releases Statement On Charlotte State Of Emergency

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today, Congresswoman Alma Adams, released a video statement on the declaration of a State of Emergency in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

“For the second time in four years, the City of Charlotte finds itself under a state of emergency,” said Congresswoman Adams via video. “The reason we are here is because of modern-day lynchings – the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, and others – and the failure of individuals within police departments across the country to value Black lives.”

The Congresswoman added, “In this moment, we must be the spark that ignites justice, but we cannot light a fire so hot that it consumes us as well.

Let’s use our collective anger to sing together as a choir for justice. Let us take our rage and dismantle these systems of oppression legislatively, not violently.”

