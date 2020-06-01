Charlotte Bakery Launches Food Truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Frankie White, Charlotte native, and owner of BW Sweets Bakery goes mobile with the launch of BW Sweets Express – a food truck serving the Charlotte Metro area with delicious desserts.

The BW Sweets Express will be serving treats, such as cakes, cheesecakes, pies, donuts, and cookies. With it’s distinctive pink and white stripes and blue accents, the BW Sweets Express will be making a debut this summer at local Food Truck events and Festivals. The Food Truck is available for private events including birthday parties and weddings, too.

Follow BW Sweets on Facebook and Instagram or visit their website for announcements of upcoming events. When asked, Mr. White states that his motivation to launch a food truck is to expand the reach of his bakery and to put a smile on faces once they taste his famous desserts.

BW Sweets Bakery is a full-service bakery offering 70 fresh-baked goods, daily, in its flagship store at 3126 Milton Road Charlotte, NC 28215. In addition, the bakery creates custom cake designs for weddings, birthday parties, and graduations. BW Sweets Bakery is open from noon to 8 PM Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 PM on Sunday.