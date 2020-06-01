Many Americans Experiencing Mental Anguish Over Country’s Crisis, Counselor Offers Ways To Cope

From the violent protest following the killing of George Floyd to more than 100,000 deaths due to COVID-19, to millions of people out of work…these are desperate times, and many people are in search of hope. Therapist Crystal Mullen-Johnson says her clientele has increased dramatically over the past three months. She offers ways to cope.

“Set parameters around watching the news” says Crystal Mullen-Johnson, Therapist. I would suggest that people draw on their spirituality, their spiritual principles to develop hope.”

Johnson also says connect with people who are positive and encouraging.

Johnson says If you need help, seek it. Many medical professionals are offering telemedicine so you can speak to someone from the comforts of your home.