Trump Says He Will Mobilize US Military If State Governors Don’t Shut Down Protests

1/10 President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

2/10 President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he visits outside St. John's Church across Lafayette Park from the White House Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. Park of the church was set on fire during protests on Sunday night. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

3/10 Military police begin to clear the sidewalks near the White House in Washington of demonstrators who had gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

4/10 In this Saturday, May 30, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Trump posted identical messages on Twitter and Facebook this week. But while the two social platforms have very similar policies on voter misinformation and glorifying violence, they dealt with Trump's posts very differently, proof that Silicon Valley is far from a united front when it comes to political decisions. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

5/10 President Donald Trump walks away after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

6/10 President Donald Trump walks from the gates of the White House to visit St. John's Church across Lafayette Park Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

7/10 President Donald Trump gestures as he walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, May 30, 2020, after stepping off Marine One as he returns from Kennedy Space Center for the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

8/10 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a television interview outside the White House, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

9/10 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany speaks during a television interview outside the White House, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

10/10 White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says violence, looting and lawlessness won't "be tolerated" in U.S. cities and President Donald Trump wants to "dominate the streets" with the National Guard to stop violent and destructive protests. (June 1)





















WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid racial unrest across the nation, President Donald Trump on Monday declared himself “the president of law and order” and threatened to deploy the United States military to American cities to quell a rise of violent protests.

As Trump spoke, an incredible TV split screen developed around the White House. While he addressed the nation in the White House’s idyllic Rose Garden, a series of military vehicles rolled out front on Pennsylvania Avenue and military police and law enforcement clashed with protesters at Lafayette Park.

Those peaceful demonstrators were cleared so Trump could walk across the park to St. John’s Episcopal Church, known as “The Church of the Presidents,” which suffered fire damage in a protest this week. Holding a Bible, he then stood with several of his Cabinet members as the cameras clicked.

“We have the greatest country in the world,” Trump declared. “We’re going to keep it safe.”

Trump said he would mobilize “thousands and thousands” of soldiers to keep the peace if governors did not use the National Guard to shut down the protests. Loud tear gas explosions could be heard as authorities moved what appeared to be peaceful protests in the park. The escalation came just after Attorney General William Barr came to the park to to survey the demonstrators.

According to senior defense officials, between 600 and 800 National Guard members from five states were being sent to Washington to provide assistance. Those troops were either already on the ground or will arrive by midnight.

Under the Civil War-era Posse Comitatus Act, federal troops are prohibited from performing domestic law enforcement actions such as making arrests, seizing property or searching people. In extreme cases, however, the president can invoke the Insurrection Act, also from the Civil War, which allows the use of active-duty or National Guard troops for law enforcement.

The officials said that some of the National Guard in D.C. will be armed and others will not. They said that the D.C. guard members do not have non-lethal weapons. The military police that are visible in the city are members of the Guard.

Following his words in the Rose Garden, President Donald Trump is visited the 200-year-old church near the White House that was set on fire as demonstrators clashed with police over the weekend.

Beginning with James Madison, every person who has held the office of president has attended a service at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Law enforcement cleared protesters out of the area with tear gas before Trump’s visit. Tear gas canisters could be heard exploding as Trump spoke in the Rose Garden. He then walked over to the church.

The protesters appeared to be acting peacefully before they were dispersed by force.

Trump is urging the nation’s governors to get tougher with violent protesters and to deploy the National Guard.

He said in the Rose Garden that he is an ally of peaceful protesters, but he stressed that “I am your president of law and order.”