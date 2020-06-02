Hot in Hollywood: Carole Baskin Wins Joe Exotic’s Zoo and Stallone to Narrate ‘Rocky’ Documentary
The Most Talked About Celeb and Entertainment Stories...This is Hot in Hollywood!
CHARLOTTE, NC– It’s that dang Carole Baskin! A judge in Oklahoma is awarding the Big Cat Rescue owner the win in her lawsuit against Joe Exotic, which will give her ownership of the Tiger King’s former zoo and animal park. Plus, Sylvester Stallone will narrate an upcoming ‘Rocky’ documentary featuring behind the scenes footage and more.